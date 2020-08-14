Metamora Grade School decides to move all classes online

The board voted on having students switch to a remote learning environment for nine weeks. After the nine weeks, the board would re-consider starting class in person.

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — The school board for Metamora Grade School met tonight deciding to move all classes online.

But the board also voted that sports will go on as planned. That means students will not return to the classroom in person, but athletes will continue practice as scheduled.

