METAMORA Ill. (WMBD) — Metamora Grade School District One is proposing a referendum for a tax rate increase. This comes because the school is facing a financial crisis.

The district relies heavily on loans and has reduced its workforce by ten percent in the last three years. The proposed referendum would increase the tax rate for the education fund.

Superintendent Ben Lee said the district proposed a referendum twice in the last decade, and both times it was rejected.

He said the money is desperately needed and if it doesn’t get approved, the district will be forced to make more staffing cuts and reduce athletics opportunities.

” We have bond payments or loan payments that are ready to be paid off in just four years, and then that tax rate will be dropping. So what we want to do is move the money from bond and interest into a more permanent solution in the education fund, so at that point, there will be minimum difference in the tax rate,” said Lee.

Early voting for the referendum will start on February 8th and the official voting date is March 19th.