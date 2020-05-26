Metamora Grade School teachers wrap up a difficult school year with a goodbye parade for students

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday is the official last day of the school year at Metamora Grade School.

Students and staff said goodbye to the school year with a parade. Staff drove through town, waving, honking, and cheering to students along the way, and student’s faces lit up as the parade drove by.

School leaders say it’s a positive way to wrap up the school year that abruptly ended.

“We miss the kids so much, we love them so much. We’re going to have a chance to go around and show our appreciation for parents, for kids, for our teachers. Everybody’s done such a great job in this crazy time that we’ve had,” said Superintendent Marty Payne.

The parade gave teachers the chance to see their students in person, at a distance.

“It’s just an opportunity for the teachers and staff to kind of connect one more time before the end of the school year, just kind of one more opportunity to see the kids. It’s been hard not seeing them, so it gives us a good opportunity to kind of reconnect with them,” said Principal Tim Damery.

Any school items that need to be dropped off or picked up can be brought to Metamora Grade School on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.