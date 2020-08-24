Metamora high school students will not be in class Monday; 25 in quarantine after positive COVID tests

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students who attend Metamora Township High School will not be in school Monday morning.

The superintendent of the school Sean O’ Laughlin stating in a letter to parents that Monday will be a Remote Learning Planning Day for teachers.

In the letter, O’Laughlin says now 25 additional students are now in quarantine and additional contact tracing is still being done by the health department and because of that school will not be in session Monday.

On Friday, Superintendent Sean O’ Laughlin notified parents of a positive case of COVID-19 within the building. and after contact tracing was completed, the Woodford County Health Department had several others quarantine after being in close contact with the individual.

The Centers for Disease Control defines ‘close contact’ as within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

O Laughlin also stated “I want to state unequivocally that MTHS is committed to continuing in-person learning. However, we are currently reflecting on the impact of our inability to meet the social distance standard of the six foot mark set forth by the CDC and the IDPH in our classrooms.”

The letter continuing: “We have students spread out as much as possible, but as a result of the constraints of our building the six foot standard is not possible when we have the entire student body attend every day.”

The school said they are looking into alternative options that include having only half of the student body on campus on a given day. If they do choose this is the best plan, several days of remote learning “might” be needed to make the transition.

O’ Laughlin assured parents if an online transition is made, that the plan is to go back to in-person learning as soon as possible.

He said another alert will be sent out Monday afternoon with more information following meetings with teachers.