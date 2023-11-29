PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 50-year-old Metamora man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for trying to arrange an sexual encounter with a young girl.

Dana Curtin had been convicted after a jury trial in Peoria’s federal court in June of attempted sex trafficking of a minor. He has been held in the custody of the U.S. marshals since.

The sentence was the minimum under federal law. U.S. District Judge James Shadid also imposed a lifetime term of supervised release, the federal version of probation, when Curtin is released from custody.

Under federal law, he must at least 85% of his sentence.

According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in May 2022, Curtin was snared by an FBI agent posing as a person who trafficked young girls. Curtin had gone to a website called skipthegames.com and was asking how about a 12-year-old girl, according to court records.

Instead of a sex trafficker, he was talking to an FBI agent who then “arranged” for Curtin to meet the girl. When they met at the specified location, he was arrested.

When questioned, Curtin said he was going to meet the girl as he wanted to see if she was real and if so, he was going to report the incident to authorities, according to court records.