Metamora neighbors lift spirits through patriotism

Local News

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Being away from friends and family during quarantine can be hard for some people. Neighbors in Metamora are coming together to lift each other’s spirits.

Everyday at noon, “God Bless American” and “The Star Spangled Banner” will play outside.

