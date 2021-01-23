Metamora photographer takes pictures of first responders and their families for free

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Metamora photographer is giving back to the town’s first responders and taking family portraits for free.

Charisa Ausfahl says she is grateful for their work and how they protect the community. She says taking their photographs was her way of saying thanks.

“I feel privileged that there’s something that I could do, as a thank you,” said Ausfahl.

On Saturday, Ausfahl took pictures of first responders and their families. She says she’s felt frustrated by the challenges facing first responders and this was her way to give back to the men and women on the frontline.

“I thought, I had to do something to send a message,” said Ausfahl.

Ausfahl says she admires first responders for protecting the most vulnerable. It’s something that is close to her heart and business, Blessed Assurance Portraits.

“It’s photography based mostly on families with children with special needs, and that’s part of why I felt so strongly about this,” said Ausfahl.

Metamora Police Chief Brad Rebman says its been a difficult year and he’s thankful for the support.

“I’m very appreciative of what she’s done, and several of my officers are as well, and the fire departments and the EMTs,” said Rebman.

Ausfahl says photoshoots like this are a luxury, and something many first responders can’t afford.

“It’s just something that’s harder for them to have, and, for me, it was a way that I could thank them,” said Ausfahl.