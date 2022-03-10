METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday, the Metamora community rallied behind the Redbird boys basketball team before they made the trip to Champaign for the state finals.

From Harold A. Garber Gym in Metamora to the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center, the Metamora Redbirds boys basketball team said they’re ready for their first state finals appearance.

“It’s absolutely surreal. The entire community has really backed us the entire season. The school has been unbelievable,” said Zack Schroeder, a Metamora boys basketball team senior.

Thursday, the community stood heavily behind their Redbirds once again. During an assembly filled with games, dances, and sounds from the school band, the theme was celebrating winter activities and giving the basketball team an extra boost for Friday’s game.

“It just gives us more motivation seeing our whole school behind us, and we know we’ve got our community and a lot of Central Illinois behind us,” said Luke DeFrance, a Metamora boys basketball team senior.

DeFrance said over recent days, the team has even seen support in unlikely places.

“We went to breakfast the other day and we went to pay and our bill had actually been paid for, which is pretty cool. You don’t always see that in high school,” DeFrance said.

While the build-up to the state finals has been a lot of fun, players said they still have a mission to accomplish.

“Obviously the main goal is winning the title, but we’re just going to have fun and bring the community together,” DeFrance said.

“We’ve been given a great opportunity to go out and show what we can do on Friday, and that’s what we’re planning on doing,” Schroeder said.

The Redbirds play Chicago Simeon on Friday at 11:30 A.M.