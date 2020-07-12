Metamora therapy center offers unique type of counseling

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Metamora counseling business offers a unique type of therapy, different than more traditional methods.

Mended-Hearts Therapeutic Center does equine therapy, which involves horses.

But they have many other animals on the farm such as dogs, chickens, goats, and a deer.

Executive director Julie Sellner says horses mirror our emotions, which in turn helps us be more in tune with our bodies.

“They’ll interact with the animal whether we’re brushing or grooming or just being around the animals, and if they want to ride we get the horse ready and that’s part of taking care of the horse, and in return, the horse takes care of them and lets them ride and as a therapist I’m walking beside and we’re talking,” said Sellner.

Sellner says all the animals at her office are rescues and each has a unique back story of their own, adding they are all very calm and gentle to anyone they encounter.