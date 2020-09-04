Metamora Township High school approves a rotating full-day schedule

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Metamora Township High School approved a full day Group 1 / Group 2 rotating schedule Wednesday.

The rotating schedule will allow about half the students to be present in the school building at a time to allow safe social distancing. The students not in School will be taking part in at-home learning.

In a letter to parents, Metamora Township High School Principal Ron Kiesewetter said all curriculum will remain consistent.

Four areas have been prepared as lunch areas with a 50 student capacity each, so students can stay 6 ft away from each other while they eat.

The new schedule that will go into effect Sep. 8 will also start the school day later at 8:15.

Bus transportation will also run about 15 minutes late to accommodate the new schedule.

Students will learn what group they are in on Friday.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected