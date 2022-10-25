Halloween is a week away and with that, Metamora High School is getting into the Halloween Spirit. We had Kevin Hicks and Lilly Dugan talk about their fall production, The Haunting of Hill House, on Good Day Central Illinois.



They promise that this play has no jump scares! That being said, the little ones should probably stay at home because the show is still pretty scary and eerie.



Lilly Dugan plays Eleanor. She describes her character as a very sheltered girl, saying, “When you first meet her she is very quiet and reserved, but throughout the show, she has this inner strength that kind of comes out.”



Kevin Hicks wrote the play and is directing it. He says that it has been quite a journey to put the whole thing on.



Is everything in Eleanor’s head? Is this all real? You will have to see the show to find out the final gambit! Watch more of our interview to find out more things you can expect from the show.



The show will be running on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 PM; Saturday, October 29th at 7:00 PM; and Sunday, October 30th at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and students under thirteen, and FREE for Metamora Township High School students with a school ID.



Tickets are available at the door. You can also call Metamora High School at:

(309) 367-4151 EXT 574



You can also visit the Metamora Township High School website for more information.

