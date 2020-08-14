Metamora Township Grade School implements new safety guidelines

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Metamora Township High School students headed back to class today with a set of safety guidelines to keep students and faculty safe.

The school will be in session five days a week, but only for half days. Staff will self-screen daily and students will be screened before entering the building. Mask breaks will be given for students outside while maintaining social distance.

Classrooms will be cleaned daily and the superintendent said students were also given a remote learning option for the semester.

If the school has to switch to online learning there’s a drafted plan for virtual learning expectations.