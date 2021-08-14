Metamora Township High School leaders show off new CTE building at Saturday open house

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Metamora Township High School, leaders showed off their new Career and Technical Education (CTE) addition Saturday, Aug. 14.

The CTE building hosts programs for four trades: welding, woodworking, agriculture, and auto mechanics.

“We always saw the value of having the hands-on classes here, for all kids,” said Superintendent Sean O’Laughlin. “So whether you want to go directly into the workforce, into the military, or into college.”

O’Laughlin said about 20 percent of students in the district go into the workforce or military right out of high school.

“We try to make sure we have opportunities for every kid no matter what they want to go into, no matter what they’re passionate in,” O’Laughlin said.

The school addition was finished and used for classes in the fall of 2020.

One student, Allison Bybee, took an “Agricultural Experience” class in the new facility. She said she wants to study the agriculture business.

“My really big dream job would be working on a farm with a bunch of animals and stuff,” Bybee said, “Owning my own farm.”

She said there is a large agricultural community in Metamora too.

“My grandparents have inspired me a lot, to do a bunch of agriculture stuff,” Bybee said.

School leaders are working to get a $200,00 grant to help fund the project.