Metamora Township High School will start remote learning after positive COVID-19 tests

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Metamora Township High School (MTHS) is modifying their schedule to reduce the number of people in school by switching to remote learning Tuesday.

MTHS will be going to remote instruction until Tuesday, Sept. 8, so long as the Board of Education approves the extended closure and transition. Students are expected to begin engaging with this plan starting Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m.

In a letter sent to MTHS families, Superintendent Sean O’Laughlin said the change comes as an effort to better follow social distance guidelines and promote the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the building as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. This comes after several positive cases of COVID-19 popped up at the school over the weekend.

MTHS officials are working on developing a third option in order for in-person learning to continue. The school will need to take schedules into consideration as well as purchasing additional technology and developing training to handle that option. Details of that plan are expected to be released later this week.

MTHS Parents, Guardians, and Students: As indicated in my email last night, MTHS remains committed to in-person learning. However, at this point in time, we believe it is necessary to modify our current schedule to reduce the total number of people in our building in order to better meet social distance guidelines. Our hope is that by being able to better meet these guidelines, we will greatly diminish the number of students that will have to quarantine as a result of close contact and further limit the spread of COVID-19. We also believe this will give our teachers more social distance in the classroom so they, too, can avoid possible quarantines. MTHS will be going to remote instruction until Tuesday, September, 8, 2020, pending Board of Education approval of the extended closure and transition to temporary remote learning. MTHS will begin implementation of its Remote Learning Plan starting tomorrow. I have attached the plan to this email for your review. This is the same Remote Learning Plan that was posted to the website and emailed out to you prior to the start of school. Students are expected to begin engaging with this plan tomorrow morning at 8:00 A.M. Students, please check your GoogleClassroom for instructions from your teachers. The daily schedule for students will follow our current block schedule format with tomorrow being a “B” day – periods 5 through 8. MTHS had a plan for the full return of our student body to campus, and we had a plan for a transition to all remote learning. We had lengthy discussions about a third option. We decided not to purchase the additional technology for the third option if we could make the first option work or if the State mandated all-remote learning. At this time, we are working on developing that third option more fully in order for in-person learning to continue. This plan will require us to look at schedules, acquire more technology, and train staff. Details of this plan will be sent out later this week. The school will be open today until 7:00 P.M. for your students to pick up any textbooks or other resources they might need. If you do not have an internet connected device at home, we will have Chromebooks available for students to check out. We will also be open starting at 7:00 AM tomorrow morning for additional pickup of materials. We understand that this is short notice and apologize. Teachers will understand if your student is not able to participate online tomorrow if you are not able to pick up a Chromebook tonight and will help students with make-up work on an as-needed basis during the afternoon virtual study hall. Students please enter the doors on Madison Street for your temperature check and screening before you proceed into the building to gather supplies. If you would like to request food service during remote learning, please fill out the lunch GoogleForm on the website. Again, thank you for your patience and understanding. Please know that we are taking these steps because we believe that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and staff at MTHS and gives us the best chance to continue with in-person instruction. Thank you. Sean O’Laughlin, MTHS Superintendent

