Metamora Township High School to discuss an alternate school schedule

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Metamora Township High School’s Board of Education announced their plans to discuss an alternate school schedule Thursday.

Metamora Superintendent Sean O’Laughlin informed parents and guardians about the discussion in a letter Wednesday.

In the letter, O’Laughlin stated that they will discuss an A-B schedule that will allow students to better socially distance, and slow the spread of COVID-19.

O’Laughlin also stated he understands parents have strong opinions on their back to school plan.

“I fully realize that opinions on this topic are strong and span a wide continuum. Some believe we should not be back in school at all and some believe we should be back in school all-day, every-day. Please know that we acknowledge, respect, and value differences of opinion and are working hard to navigate a very challenging situation,” O’Laughlin stated.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. The board of education encourages parents and guardians to attend virtually.

