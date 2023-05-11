METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Metamora Township High School hosted its first military, career and technical education signing day today. The event is meant to celebrate students who have decided to pursue careers in the military or other technical fields.

The high school has gotten a lot of attention recently for the boy’s basketball team winning the state championship, but other students say it’s important for them to be honored.

“It’s really special to be recognized today because I feel like the sports people get a lot of recognition, but it’s really cool that the people going to the military or the CTE get to have that kind of recognition too,” said Lily Sturgell, who will join the ROTC at Olivet Nazarene University after high school.

Jack Gray, who will be going through the diesel education program at Illinois Central College, gave a message to students forging career paths.

“Keep doing what you’re doing, follow what your heart wants to do and if you feel like this is a good fit for you, keep going with it, if not, try and find something better for you, it’s your option, whatever comes to heart for you to do,” Gray said.