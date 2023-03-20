SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A Metamora viticulturist was recognized at the Illinois Grape Grower & Vintners Alliance’s(IGGVA) annual wine industry conference that occurred from March 1-3.

According to an IGGVA press release, Kurt Grohsmeyer of Old Mill Vineyard in Metamora is the Viticulturist of the Year.

Grohamwyer planted his first grapes in 2005 as an early retirement job. Now a wide variety of grapes grow on the Old Mill Vineyard, which is now a full-fledged family business that includes a winery.

Other award winners included Enologist of the Year Cory Kunkle of Hidden Lake Winery in Aviston, Ill. and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Matt Schulte of Spirit Knob Winery in Ursa, Ill.

More information is available on IGGVA’s website.