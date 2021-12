PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 1,600 families have welcomed new babies into the world this year at UnityPoint-Methodist Hospital.

Now, UnityPoint Health is sharing the most popular baby names of 2021.

For girls, the top five round out with Olivia, Emma, Adelynn, Sophia, and Stella.

For boys, the most picked names are Oliver, Levi, Jaxon, Liam, and Wyatt.