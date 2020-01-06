United Methodist Church proposes split; nothing official until May

PEKIN, Ill.– Recently, LGBTQ rights have caused a rift between leaders of the United Methodist Church.

Currently, ministers within the United Methodist Church are not allowed to practice same-sex marriage ceremonies and even can be punished if they do so. Additionally, LGBTQ people can not become ordained ministers within the church.

The leaders have proposed a compromise that would split the church over the deadlock. Many believed the split has already happened. But, Jim McClarey, a local Methodist pastor in Pekin wants the public to know nothing is official and the proposal is just a proposal.

“A group of people that love God got together and hammered out a compromise, submitted that as a proposal to general conference,” said McClarey.

This issue is just one of many that the general conference will discuss and vote on in May.

“I don’t know which way it’ll go, it’s possible the church could split, it’s possible we may not; we won’t know until after the vote in May. Until then, people may have opinions, but until then, that’s it,” said McClarey.

No matter what the outcome will be, McClarey said members of the LGBTQ community will always be welcome at First United Methodist Church in Pekin and other United Methodist churches.

“One of the things through the years of the struggle of this issue, is our United Methodist denomination has been insistent that the church is open to everybody,” McClarey said.

Nothing will be official until May.