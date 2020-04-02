Methodist College extending online learning through the remainder of the semester

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Methodist College announced that it will be extending online learning through the remainder of the semester Thursday.

The decision was made to comply with Gov. Pritzker’s Stay-At-Home executive order.

Methodist College will provide virtual services for students for the remainder of the semester including counseling, library support, tutoring, and financial aid assistance.

While the college’s spring commencement ceremony has been postponed Methodist College Chancellor Dr. James Dire said students are still on track to graduate.

“We are still on track to complete the Spring 2020 semester according to our academic calendar and confer all earned degrees and certificates on time,” Dire said.

More information can be found on Methodist Colleges website.