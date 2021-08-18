Methodist College kicks-off new school year under new leadership

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Methodist College is celebrating a return to school under new leadership.

Dr. Laurie Shanderson started her role as the college’s next chancellor on Aug. 16.

Shanderson has more than 20 years of experience in higher education.

Most recently, she served as the founding Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Northcentral University in San Diego.

Wednesday, Methodist held a welcome rally with the theme of “Moving Forward Together”. The event included music by the East Peoria High School Band.

Sanderson said she is thrilled to lead the college through its next chapter.

“It’s really exciting because our students directly impact the local healthcare community and we’re excited about being able to prepare them to become future healthcare leaders,” Shanderson said.

She said her goals include increasing enrollment capacity and continuing to provide innovative education.