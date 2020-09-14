Methodist College offers Medical and Life Science degree

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Methodist College announced that it will be rolling out a new Bachelor of Science in Medical and Life Science degree for the spring 2021 semester.

The new program will provide preparatory education in biology, pre-pharmacy, pre-medicine, pre-dentistry, and pre-physician assistant. Methodist College Dean of Arts and Sciences Dr. Eileen Setti said they hope that the new program will help local students stay in central Illinois.

“Our goal is that through this program, students will be introduced to the many health career opportunities in our region, and that they will want to return to practice after they obtain their advanced degrees. We are creating a pathway to regional institutions like the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria. We are ‘growing our own’ health care professionals to serve our communities right here in Central Illinois,” Setti said.

Setti said healthcare is one of the largest employers in Central Illinois, with 708 healthcare organizations employing 29,731 individuals in Peoria and other surrounding counties. She said obtaining this degree will provide financial stability for those looking to advance their career or start a career journey.

“This degree can do a number of things for students who complete the program. It’s a pre-professional degree for those who want to go to medical school, or dental school or be a physician assistant. Or there are a lot of great opportunities who do not want to go on to an advanced degree,” Setti said.

Enrollment for the spring semester is open through December 11. Setti said admission decisions will be made within a “few” business days once all required documents are received. The first day of the spring term is Jan. 11, 2021.

More information about the program can be found on Methodist’s website.

