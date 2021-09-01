Mexican ambassador visits Central Illinois promoting trade and business

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Mexican diplomat made her first trip to Central Illinois on Wednesday to promote trade and collaboration with local busineses.

Ambassador Reyna Torres-Mendivil, Consul-General of Mexico in Chicago, met with local businesses and visited Bradley University to promote doing trade and business with Mexico.

The ambassador said the Mexican immigrant population in Peoria is growing, mostly driven by economic opportunities.

“A good indicator is how many Mexican restaurants are being opened, so that’s growing and that indicates a lot of our people are coming here because of the job opportunities,” she said. “They find good opportunities here, [and] this is a very vibrant community, so that’s why they come here.”

She said part of her job is to let people know “what Mexico is all about.”

“It’s important for local communities to learn about Mexico,” she said. “Mexico is like everywhere, you can read about in news, hear about it, many of them are doing business with Mexico, but at the end of the day we don’t know each other.”

Ambassador Torres-Mendivil said she is going back to Chicago “with a lot of homework.” The trip was made possible by the Peoria Area World Affairs Council.