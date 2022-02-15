PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — You may have to pay up to get your next bowl of guacamole, if you can get one at all.

The United States Department of Agriculture suspended avocado imports from Mexico after an inspector allegedly received threats from the cartels.

This put restaurants across the nation in a pickle, as California avocados are only for retail stores, said Jose Leon, owner of Jalapeno’s in Peoria.

“I think it’s going to be really hard for us,” said Leon.

Leon said only one region of Mexico – Michoacan – is permitted to send avocados to the United States. Avocados from other regions, like Pueblo, were caught by the inspector, which led to the interaction with the cartels.

Leon said a case of avocados from Mexico typically cost $57, but next week that same case will go for $200, almost quadruple in price. He would rather take guacamole off the menu than raise prices, something he already had to do just to break even.

“If we can’t find them, we’re just not going to serve it. We’re not going to pay that number to start off, and if we can’t find it, we’ll just take our guacamole off the menu until we get avocados back to the states,” Leon said.

Leon said more than 500 million pounds of avocados were used on Superbowl Sunday in the country, speaking to the popularity of the green fruit.

“I hope the government opens that up and avocados start coming back to the United States because people need their guacamole I would think,” he said.