Mexican restaurant La Fiesta announces new location in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Mexican restaurant is adding another location in Pekin.

The East Court Village, a shopping center along Route 9 (Court St.) in Pekin will become the home of a new location of La Fiesta, a local Mexican food chain with locations in Morton and Canton.

La Fiesta is set to open with an outdoor dining area and a full bar.

“La Fiesta will be a unique and complementary addition to the restaurant mix at East Court Village,” Kathleen Brill said, Vice President and Director of Leasing for Cullinan Properties, Ltd, the property company which sold the location.

According to Nicole Sutherland, marketing manager for the East Court Village, construction will begin this summer, with the restaurant expected to open the following winter.