Mexican Street Corn Salad

This simple and flavorful dish is sure to be a hit at your next tailgate!



Number of Servings: 10

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes



Ingredients:

5 ears of corn on the cob, or 4 cups frozen corn, thawed and drained

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

½ small red onion, diced

½ cup crumbled Cotija cheese

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup lime juice (juice from about 2 limes)

2 Tablespoons light mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons light sour cream

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 dash chili powder (optional)



Directions:

1. Remove kernels of corn from the cob.

2. Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat.

3. Add corn to the skillet and stir. Cook for 7-10 minutes or until the corn starts to char.

4. Add corn to a medium bowl. Add the remaining ingredients, except the chili powder, and stir until everything is combined.

5. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Just before serving, garnish with a dash of chili powder.



Nutrition Information:

Per ½ cup serving

Calories: 150

Total Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Sodium: 150g

Total Carbohydrate: 19 g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Total Sugars: 4g

Added Sugars: 0g

Protein: 5g





