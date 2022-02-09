PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A locally owned microbrewery is slated to open in Keller Station in summer 2022. It’s part of the third and final phase of the development in Buildings 8 and 9.

Developer Katie Kim would not disclose the name, but said it will be an “open experience” microbrewery with a homey feel, rather than a bar-like setting.

“[We’re] taking some of these beautiful overhead doors and actually turning them into glass rollup doors. So we’ll be able to have that open concept, little bit of a beer garden area as well, so we’re excited,” she said.

Kim said Buildings 8 and 9 will be filled with locally owned businesses that are community-oriented.

“A lot of our new tenants, our new business owners coming into Keller Station have a lot of plans that they want to for the community and with the community, and we’re just excited to be a part to help bring them to reality,” she said. “Most of them are very passionate about the community and really engaging and incorporating the community with their business.”

Kim said there is 10,000 square feet of space available, including the 1,700 square foot microbrewery. Her vision includes adding outdoor activities like dancing and bocce ball.

“The fun part with phase three is that it really completes our campus, and we’re really excited about because we can offer more programming as a whole,” she said.

They are also working on the fourth leg of the Knoxville and Prospect intersection to have it come directly into Keller Station.

“It’s a long process, but we are making progress,” said Kim.