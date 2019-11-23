Microbrewery & Restaurant comes to Metamora in late 2020

METAMORA, Ill. — A new restaurant and microbrewery is opening up in Metamora next year, and the owners are excited to cook up their creations in a community they love.

“It seems like a dream, almost unreal,” said Dave Wohlert.

The new business will open up in late 2020.

“It’s something that we’ve really wanted for a long time,” said Natasha McQuaid.

Dave Wohlert and Natasha McQauid have made Metamora their home for the last 15 years.

“I love the community here. It’s a great place to open a business, I believe. It’s definitely something that our town has been needing for quite a while now, some great food and awesome homebrew,” said McQuaid.

They say that they’re excited to be bringing an interesting and different kind of business to the area.

“We wanted to create a destination spot here in Metamora. There’s a lot of history in this place, and a wonderful community to be involved in, and we figured we’d bring a little something different to the table,” said Wohlert.

The business location is prime, steps away from the village square.

“The square here in town is actually very active, and having the building directly across from it, I feel like we can play a lot into some of the local venues that go on here,” said Wohlert.

The pair have been chefs for years, working in popular restaurants, and started homebrewing nearly a decade ago. They’re excited to share their business with their community.

“We can just be permanent, you know, and also give the farm to table type of experience, and allow our community to eat more fresh and more healthy,” said McQuaid.