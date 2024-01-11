PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Since he’s arrived in Peoria, Police Chief Eric Echevarria has heard from people who say they have a great idea to stop youth violence.

Well now, the chief said, is your time to shine as the Peoria Police Department rolls out its microgrant program which could give smaller organizations anywhere from $2,000 up to $20,000 in funding to help stop and prevent youth violence.

“For those that are listening to this, bring your creativity, bring your ideas, put it down on paper, show us what you have done and let’s see what we can do to help you out,” he said on Thursday, two days after the city council signed off on the measure.

Earlier this year, the police department got about $500,000 from the Illinois Department of Human Services that must be spent by next summer on violence prevention programs.

Roughly half of that money will go the traditional route, to 501c(3) groups, governmental agencies and established nonprofits. But $105,000 will go to the microgrant program which will allow smaller groups to apply for money, albeit in smaller amounts, and to get help along the way.

Jenni Urquiza-Whitiker, the grants coordinator for the department, is excited about the program as it’ll give groups not already in the pipeline a chance to get some money.

They might be able to afford financial audits or already have legal paperwork for not-for-profit status but they have good ideas. In the past, they were out of luck, With the microgrant program, they have a chance to show their stuff.

“Microgrants are more bottom-up than top-down,” she said. “You don’t have to have a 501c(3) which is one of the biggest barriers to most people getting a grant.

“We are trying something different,” she added.

Urquiza-Whitiker said she’ll make site visits to make sure people are in compliance. And the groups who get funding must have been already up and running before the grant program was announced. And they have to have been in the game before and shown some type of results.

It’s for any organization to throw their name in and say we have a great idea to solve this youth violence problem, she said, noting that for some of these groups, “$2,000 changes the narrative for them.”

“We are really looking for people to think outside of the box, to be that square peg in a round hole,” Urquiza-Whitiker said.

And the move makes more work for the department in that they are going to be monitoring the groups by “walking with them as they go ” and also, through the grant workshops put on by the department.

Urquiza-Whitiker said the PPD holds grant-writing workshops every four months. There are three different classes which can be roughly described as walking groups who aren’t used to the process of applying, how to maintain and how to decide what to do after the grant was received or denied.

Echevarria’s proud of his department’s efforts, noting they are “leading the way” when it comes to this area.

“I dare you to find another police department that is doing grant workshops. I dare you to find another police department who is taking the lead on finding grants. It’s not happening. We are taking the lead on meeting people where they are at,” he said. “There are a ton of groups out here. How can we help them and push them to the next level? We got some money. Put your application in and let’s get rolling on this.”

The rest of the money is divided up among several areas. $100,000 will go towards the department’s and the Peoria Fire Department‘s Explorer programs, while $35,000 will go to Mayor Rita Ali’s program on Peoria Role Models. About $10,000 will go to grant-writing workshops.

For more information, go to the Peoria Police Department’s website or click here. Applications must be in by Jan. 30 and the money must be spent by June 30.