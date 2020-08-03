Midday fire at Precision Tooling Group in Towanda

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWANDA, Ill. (WMBD) — Towanda fire crews battled a fire that broke out inside the Precision Tooling Group Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News