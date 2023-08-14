PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a midday shooting in South Peoria after a man arrived at an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

That’s the word from Semone Roth, a Peoria Police spokeswoman. who said an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system was sent at 12:35 p.m. indicating that 18 rounds had been fired in the 900 block of South Matthew Street.

When they arrived, they learned the victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle. They also found shell casings at the intersection of Warren and Antoinette streets, she said.

That’s about a block from where the ShotSpotter alert was.

Roth said the matter remains under investigation and no arrests have been made. It wasn’t immediately clear, she said, if the alert and the shell casings were linked.

The victim’s age, she said, wasn’t immediately known.