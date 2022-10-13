The Peoria German-American Central Society welcomes all witches, warlocks, and pirates for their celebration. This weekend is the Middle Ages Harvest Fest.



It will take place on Saturday, October 15th from noon to 7:00 PM at Hickory Grove Park.



Check out the interview to hear more about what fun you can expect at Harmonie’s Mittelalter Harvest Fest.



You can visit their website or Facebook page if you would like to find out more about their upcoming events.

