Midland Unit School District #7 superintendent dies, support team available for community

LACON, Ill.– Midland Unit District #7 superintendent Bill Wren died over the weekend.
The district notified parents and staff Monday on its website.
The statement reads:
“Dear Midland Community,
The Midland community has suffered a great loss this past weekend. It is with deep regret that we inform you of the passing of our superintendent, Mr. Bill Wrenn. On behalf of Midland schools, we offer our deepest condolences to the Wrenn family, friends, and the entire Midland community. Mr. Wrenn has lead the Midland school district for the last 4 years and will be sorely missed. Any school employee or Midland student needing support, our crisis support team members will be represented within the district this entire week.”