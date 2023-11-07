PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Midwest Food Bank is celebrating the upcoming Giving Tuesday, on November 28th with monetary donations from the community.

Giving Day is an international day of giving back and investing in communities. Midwest Food Bank kicked off their campaign today, November 7 by receiving a $15,000 check from Kroger.

Midwest Food Bank hopes to reach their goal of $100,000 by Giving Tuesday, with the assistance of Kroger and the surrounding community’s donations. The money raised will go toward providing food for in-need individuals.

Jada Hoerr, Chief Resource Officer for Midwest Food Bank, speaks on how far one dollar can go. “One dollar donated to Midwest Food Bank can be converted into thirty dollars of food distributed. We are excited to multiply our donations to be able to support our community.”

To learn how to donate or volunteer to help, visit midwestfoodbank.org.