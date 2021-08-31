Midwest Food Bank assisting Hurricane Ida

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois non-profit is pitching in to help victims affected by Hurricane Ida.

Midwest Food Bank in Normal is preparing truckloads of food boxes and hygiene kits.

Executive Director Tara Ingham said the plan is to send at least two semi-truck loads of boxes and kits to New Orleans from the Normal warehouse.

Each box includes food and other toiletries that can last a family of four or five for about a week.

“Each box will include items like soup, canned meats, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, breakfast bars; all kinds of things to get a family of four or five up and running for about four days. We also include toilet paper, paper towels, and a message of hope,” Ingham said.

Ingham said boxes are packed and prepared mostly by volunteers and said it’s a great way to do good.

“It’s a great for us locally in Illinois, so far from the damage and far from those areas that are being impacted, to share that love. We all want to do our part to help during times of struggle,” Ingham said.

She said other volunteer opportunities will be advertised.