NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Bottled water from Central Illinois is heading to Ohio at the request of The Salvation Army (TSA).

Midwest Food Bank in Normal sent a semi-load of bottled water to East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday. The water will be distributed by TSA.

On Feb. 3 toxic chemicals were released after a train derailment that caused the water quality of private well owners to be threatened.

“We’re glad to be able to answer the need of our neighbors in Ohio,” said Tara Ingham, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Normal.

Inventory and Logistics Director Mike Hoffman said they have more loads of water to send and can always use the help.

“It’s one of those things where something happens everyone wants to do something but you don’t know what you can do. For me it’s really a blessing to be able to have an opportunity for so many people to be able to come in and help,” he said. “When a disaster first strikes everybody comes in and there’s just all kind of resources. And soon as that part of the disaster is over, things start drying up and they need some extra help. That’s where we like to step in and just say, ‘Look we’ll continue to make this happen for you.'”

Financial donations or registration to volunteer with MFB can be made here.