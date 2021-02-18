Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal prepares disaster relief for Texan neighbors affected by winter storm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Midwest Food Bank (MFB) in Bloomington-Normal is putting together a disaster relief effort to help victims of the winter storm in Texas.

The Salvation Army in Arlington, TX, aims to send out over 4,000 family food boxes to affected neighbors. Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal officials said they are ready to ship mulitple loads of boxes Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18.

Another load will be shipped out on Friday, Feb. 19, along with several more loads throughout the weekend of Feb. 19.

“We see this as an opportunity to live out our mission of sharing the love of Christ,” said MFB Procurement Director Mike Hoffman.

In order to respond to the needs of the victims quickly and efficiently, MFB representatives said they are looking for donations to cover the cost of food and transportation.

Those interested can visit their website and click “Donate.” On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text MFB to 52014 to donate.