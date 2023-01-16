NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank (MFB) is sending relief to those affected by tornados in Alabama and Georgia on Jan. 12.

According to an MFB press release, they will be sending two semi-loads of water and food boxes from the Midwest Food Bank’s Disaster Relief hub in Morton, Ill. to Georgia where the supplies will be distributed by the Salvation Army.

“Midwest Food Bank is prepared and ready to respond to requests like this,” says Tara Ingham, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Normal. “We’re thankful to be able to help our neighbors in this difficult time.”

The storms had caused widespread property damage, power outages, and at least nine deaths.

The Salvation Army is assessing the needs of the area and may request more aid in the coming days.

Anyone wanting to donate or volunteer can learn more on MFB’s website.