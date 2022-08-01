NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple locations of Midwest Food Bank (MFB) are sending food and water to victims of last week’s extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky to aid in the communities’ disaster recovery.

Last week’s storms in Kentucky caused widespread flash flooding and mudslides, resulting in multiple deaths as well as property and infrastructure damage. The area received between eight and ten inches of rain on July 28.

Normal’s MFB location sent a box of food and water to Chavies, KY, on Saturday, July 30. The volunteer driver dropped off the load and went back to MFB in Fairfield, IL, to get more water after realizing that the need in Chavies was greater than the first delivery, said MFB in a press release.

Two more loads of pre-portioned family food boxes will be going to Hazard, KY, this week from MFB in Morton, as well as a load of water from MFB in Peachtree City, GA.

Family food boxes have enough shelf-stable food to feed a family of four for up to five days.

“MFB already serves counties in this area [of KY] through remote distribution,” says Tara Ingham, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Normal, IL. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the people affected in this disaster.”

Peoria’s MFB location is preparing loads of food to send to Kentucky in the near future.

Those interested in volunteering to support MFB’s Disaster Relief Service Project can find more information at Morton MFB’s website.

Financial donations can be made at Midwest Food Bank’s website, or text @MFB or 52014 to donate. To specifically allocate the donation towards disaster relief in Kentucky, donors should select “Disaster Relief” on the donation form’s designation selection.