PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Midwest Food Bank brought out Peoria residents of all ages to compete in the hot July weather for their first Peanut Butter Pickleball Tournament.

The price of admission? One jar of peanut butter to Midwest Food Bank.

Pickleball has quickly become one of the most popular sports in the country, and with Peoria recently renovating new courts at Glen Oak Park, it was the perfect time to help a local food bank, play some pickleball, and sweat profusely.

It was a friendly and competitive atmosphere with free water stations and a Tony’s on Wheels food truck.

Aaron Rapp has been playing pickleball for several years now, and he believes its sudden popularity can be attributed to the wide net the sport casts.

“I think the appeal to pickleball is its very diverse in terms of the different types of people who can play,” said Rapp.

He continued, “Athletic people or people who haven’t had a lot of experience in athletics in their past can pick up a paddle and pick up a ball and learn the game pretty quickly.”

But why peanut butter? Audrey Kamm, the Executive Director of the Midwest Foodbank, explains that peanut butter is one of the most sought-after foods for those in need.

Kamm said that “Peanut butter is one of the most requested items by our food pantries because it is a shelf-stable protein.”

She elaborated, “It’s something that’s always on our most wanted list. It’s really hard for us to procure. So it is a great way to get the community involved, bring some peanut butter out, and then we can give it back to the community.”

More information about the Midwest Food Bank can be found here.