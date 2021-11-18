Midwest Food Bank in desperate need of volunteers for food pickup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders with Peoria’s Midwest Food Bank said they desperately need volunteers to pick up donated food.

The organization picks up donated groceries five days a week from local stores. Over the course of a year, an average of 335,000 pounds and $1.2 million worth of food gets picked up.

Routes begin at 7:30 a.m. and take about three hours to complete. At least four volunteers are needed every day, with just one volunteer needing a special driving license to drive a box truck.

Those interested in helping can call the food bank at (309)-691-5270 or email mfbpeoria@midwestfoodbank.org.