Midwest Food Bank in Normal preparing to send relief to those in Texas affected by recent winter storms

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Volunteers with the Midwest Food Bank in Normal are preparing to send over 4,000 family food boxes to a Salvation Army facility in Arlington, Texas.

The boxes, helping those affected by recent winter storms.

“We’re a first responder with them, which means that our partnership allows us to fill food boxes and send food boxes out exactly where they need them to go,” said Tara Ingham, Executive Director for the Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal.

She said the needs of those in Texas, may be more than the initial shipment they are sending out.

“This is such a widespread disaster, I mean the entire state of Texas is under the advisories, and the winter storm warnings, we really do anticipate that there is going to be additional needs beyond these first four truckloads, just needing to wait to see what the Salvation Army thinks about the needs, and how extensive it really is,” said Ingham.

She adds, those working to get the food boxes to Texas are grateful to be able to provide assistance to those in need.

“We’re blessed to be apart of it, it’s really our pleasure, and it’s a community-wide effort bringing volunteers here, throughout our community, local donor dollars to make this happen, it’s really just a blessing to be apart of the mission of the Midwest Food Bank to be able to help those in need, especially in times of disaster,” said Ingham.

Those looking to donate towards the relief effort can text the number 5-2-0-1-4 with the phrase “@MFB” for the option to send a donation.