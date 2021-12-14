Midwest Food Bank is receiving an extra delivery of supplies from Amazon

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A special partnership between Midwest Food Bank and Amazon is helping provide extra resources to those in need, according to leaders with Midwest Food Bank’s Bloomington-Normal facility.

“It all began for us at this location with a call from one of our local Amazon warehouses in Illinois, to say that they had some excess product on hand, and they were just curious if we could take it,” said Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal Executive Director, Tara Ingham.

“Of course we can,” she added.

Ingham said since then, the Amazon facility in Wilmington, Illinois provides one to two truckloads every week of products.

“We oftentimes will get food, either non-perishable food, sometimes refrigerated foods, items that they need to clear out to accept the newer product in for example,” said Ingham.

She explained these are items that are returned or unused, that might otherwise be thrown away.

“Honestly it’s a win-win-win, people are being fed, people are being provided for, while Amazon is also able of course to receive a tax-deductible charitable contribution, and we’re keeping products as well from going to the landfills,” said Ingham.

Ingham added that it’s a partnership she hopes continues.

“We serve about 500 food pantries here out of this location of Midwest Food Bank, and when they’re able to partake in these extra goods, that’s more people being served that are in need,” said Ingham.