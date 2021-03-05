Midwest Food Bank receives donations of quarter pounders, McRibs from McDonald’s

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Golden Arches are donating food to Peoria’s Midwest Food bank.

The faith-based organization received 50 cases of McDonald’s Quarter Pounder patties along with 23 cases of McRibs.

The food is part of a larger donation from Central Illinois McDonald’s owners and the company’s corporate office.

Midwest Food Bank Operations Manager Rolland Reed said the shipment was a welcomed surprise.

“I think the pantries are going to be excited, but the people on the receiving end are going to be really happy. They’re going to be excited about getting McDonald’s,” Reed said.

Remaining donation items will be shipped to the food bank next week.