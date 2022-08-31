NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank is working to support the nearly 180,000 people in Jackson, MI, affected by flooding.

The Pearl River in Jackson crested at more than seven feet above flood stage on Monday, resulting in the city cutting water production.

Midwest Food Bank in Georgia sent three semi-trucks full of bottled water to Jackson Tuesday, and another two trucks left the Normal location Wednesday morning.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the people in the Jackson area affected by this disaster,” says Tara Ingham, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Normal, IL. “We are grateful to be able to offer relief as part of our mission.”

Midwest Food Bank partners with the Salvation Army to provide disaster relief and can have supplies on the road within 24 hours.

For those interested in donating to help with this and future disaster relief, visit Midwest Food Bank’s website and designate “Disaster Relief” on the donation form.