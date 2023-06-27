NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank announced it will send disaster relief to support the victims of a number of powerful tornadoes in the Southern United States

Two semi tractor trailers carrying water and food boxes recently left the Midwest Food Bank’s Disaster Relief hub in Morton.

One trailer left Saturday and was bound for Jackson, Miss. while the other truck was going to Arlington, Texas.

A third semi will leave Tuesday for Tulsa, Okla. Additional trucks are planned for Texas and Oklahoma as well. The aid will be distributed by the Salvation Army, the food bank said.

“Midwest Food Bank can quickly package and send food thanks to our dedicated volunteers,” says Tara Ingham, who heads the Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal. “We’re grateful to be able to help our neighbors in this difficult time.”

The Salvation Army is currently assessing needs in the area. More relief may be requested in the coming days.

For those who wish to help, financial donations give Midwest Food Bank the flexibility to quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of the victims. Volunteers are needed at MFB Morton to package the food for distribution.

To donate or see what volunteer opportunities are available, visit https://midwestfoodbank.org/locations/morton-il. You may also text @MFB to 52014 to donate.