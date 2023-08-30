BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A new back-to-school campaign to eliminate childhood food insecurity is underway.

A Midwest Food Bank news release confirms the campaign funds a separate MFB’s Hope Packs program which will distribute supplemental weekend food for at-risk children.

“The Hope Packs program is an important part of MFB’s efforts to alleviate hunger and malnutrition,” said Aimee Beam, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank in Normal, IL.

She continued, “Many children qualify for free breakfast and lunch at school but have little access to food over the weekend. This program helps to ensure that these children have access to a steady stream of nutritious food at all points of the week, which will set them up for success in the classroom. One in seven students in the United States lives in a food-insecure home.”

The back-to-school program will also help kids in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. It is sponsored by Arby’s, CEFCU, Precision Planting, PNC Bank and UPMC.

More information can be found here.