Midwest Food Bank still working to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Ida

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal has partnered with The Salvation Army to send out 17 semi-truck loads full of food and supply to those affected by Hurricane Ida.

“Volunteers are here in the warehouse to package family food boxes and get those ready for distribution, it’s a fast and furious mode were in to make sure we get everything fulfilled and get these boxes on the road and delivered to people who need them,” said Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal Executive Director Tara Ingham.

She said, although the storms are gone, the needs are still great for those affected.

“Even though the storm has since left, when the floodwaters recede is really where the rebuilding begins, so while the storm itself was scary, it’s the rebuilding time that people need desperate relief, and food, drinks, cleaning supplies, those are all gonna be in high demand in those areas while people start to rebuild their lives,” said Ingham.

She added, the groups are working hard to fulfill orders.

She expects the needs will continue for the time being.

“We received about nine truckload orders this week from The Salvation Army for those family food boxes, and we expect that those needs will continue,” said Ingham.

She said they’re thankful to the volunteers who have helped them fulfill orders to this point, and are always looking for more people to volunteer.

To find out how you can volunteer your time, you can head to their website, and click the volunteer tab.