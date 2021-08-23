Midwest Food Bank to send disaster relief to New York

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Midwest Food Bank is working to respond to a number of disasters in the United States and Haiti.

The Salvation Army has requested Disaster Relief from New York as storms from Hurricane Henri continue through Monday night and heavy rain and flooding are still possible.

Family food boxes and hygiene kits will be sent from the Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal Monday, Aug. 23, or Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Tara Ingham, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal, said, “We are in a state of readiness for Disaster Relief requests. MFB is preparing to send relief as long as necessary,” according to a press release.

The family food boxes have enough shelf-stable food to feed a family of four for at least four to five days.

The food bank is also sending sea containers to Haiti that will bring earthquake relief supplies and will work with Haitian partners to identify and feed children and adults at risk.

