MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank sent a truck full of resources to Florida Thursday afternoon.

A semi-truck full of food left from the Midwest Food Banks Disaster Relief Hub in Morton.

According to Midwest Food Bank’s Inventory Logistics Director Mike Hoffman, the resources are expected to arrive in the Midwest Food Bank in Fort Myers by late Friday or early Saturday.

Hoffman said this is the first of several loads of food they expect to send.

“A typical disaster like this, and this is a very large one, could mean up to 15 to 20 semi loads of food going down within the next week to ten days,” Hoffman said.

All the food sent is shelf stable and nonperishable, including pasta, canned food, and cereal.

Hoffman said there are chances for people to volunteer, and they will have opportunities for people to help pack food to send to Florida. They would also appreciate donations to help pay for transportation of the goods.

“Diesel fuel has not gone down like regular fuel has… as you can imagine it is a lot of expense, so any monetary gift can help us offset the cost of the fuel,” Hoffman said.

Those looking to volunteer or donate can learn more on the Midwest Food Bank’s website.